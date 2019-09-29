Mizzou soccer falls in tight game to Florida
GAINESVILLE - The Tigers traveled to Florida Thursday night to face the Gators for their second SEC game after tying Ole Miss last Friday.
Florida was the first to strike as it scored in the 20th minute to lead at halftime 1-0 and again at the 53rd minute to make it 2-0 early in the second half.
The Tigers fought back, however, with a goal by Macy Trujillo in the 65th minute and a PK by Sarah Luebbert with under 10 minutes left in the game, but a goal earlier by Florida at the 77th minute was too much for the Tigers as they lose 3-2.
Mizzou falls to 6-3-1 on the season and 0-1-1 in conference, but will host Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 29th, here in Columbia.
