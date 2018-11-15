Mizzou soccer falls to Auburn on breakway goal

Each of Mizzou's SEC losses has been decided by one goal.

Columbia, MO - The Mizzou soccer team (5-8-2) fell 1-0 to Auburn on Sunday afternoon at Walton Stadium. In the box score, the two teams were dead even in the two most telling stats, shots and shots on goal. Mizzou pushed hard in the second half for a winning goal, as it fired eight of its 13 shots in the second half. But, it was Auburn midfielder Hailey Whitaker who netted a breakaway goal in the 69th minute and put Auburn ahead for good. Midfielder Madison Lewis led Mizzou in shots, blasting five unsuccessful tries, including a potential equalizer that banged off the crossbar in the 85th minute. The loss drops Mizzou to 2-4-1 in SEC play with three regular season games remaining. The Tigers will have a chance to bounce back Thursday when they travel to Columbia, South Carolina to do battle with ninth ranked South Carolina.