Mizzou Soccer Home Exhibition Game Moved

COLUMBIA - Mizzou soccer's home exhibition game against Illinois on Friday has been moved to 1 p.m. due to possible inclement weather in the evening. Admission to the contest is free.

The Tigers officially open the 2011 season on the road against San Diego on Friday, August 19 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Missouri kicks off the home portion of the schedule two days later on Sunday, August 21 against Eastern Illinois at 6:30 p.m.