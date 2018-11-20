Mizzou Soccer Host Tiger Trot Run/Walk Benefiting True North

6 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Friday, April 06 2012 Apr 6, 2012 Friday, April 06, 2012 2:35:00 PM CDT April 06, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: University of Missouri Athletics

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri soccer team is hosting its fourth annual Tiger Trot Run/Walk 5K on Sunday, April 15 at 9 a.m. The event will take place at Memorial Stadium, with participants running around Faurot Field.

 The cost to participate is $25 or a pledge of a dollar amount per mile, with a portion of the proceeds going to True North, a women's shelter in Columbia.

All Participants will receive a Tiger Trot T-shirt and the opportunity to interact with current Missouri soccer players, who will be available for autographs.

Last year the event raised more than $5,000 dollars and the Tigers would like to exceed that total this year.

