Mizzou Soccer to Face SMU in Exhibition Contest

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri women's soccer team travels to Dallas, Texas, to open exhibition play with games against SMU Saturday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

The 2012 Tigers feature nine starters and 15 letter winners from last year's squad, seven freshman and three redshirt freshman who did not see action a year ago. The Tigers, who posted a 12-8-1 record in 2011, return six of the top seven scorers and 76.4 percent of the 2011 squad's total offense from last year. Head Coach Bryan Blitz is in his 17th season on the Tiger sideline.

SMU was selected to finish fourth in Conference USA in the preseason poll released on Tuesday. Last season, the Mustangs posted an 11-8-1 record overall and a 7-3-1 mark in C-USA action. The 2012 team returns SMU's top five scorers from a year ago and four players who earned All-C-USA honors. The Mustangs are coached by longtime Texas Head Coach Chris Petrucelli, who was hired at SMU in May.

Mizzou officially opens the 2012 season with a pair of games next weekend at Walton Stadium. The Tigers host No. 14 Memphis on Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m., then plays UC Santa Barbara on Sunday, August 19 at 1 p.m.