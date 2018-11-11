Mizzou Softball Clashes with No. 3 Texas for Conference Lead

COLUMBIA - Eighth ranked Mizzou plays host to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns this weekend in a series that will determine the fate of the Big 12 championship. Saturday's opener begins play at 2 p.m. CT, with Sunday's finale starting at Noon. ESPN is set to broadcast Sunday's game nationally, further signifying the overwhelming importance of the series.

Missouri (42-6, 11-2) is currently seated a game behind Texas (44-6, 13-2) in the Big 12 conference. Now that the Tigers' previously rained-out game with Oklahoma State has been rescheduled for May 11, the scenarios become clearer. To start, if Texas sweeps the series, they will win the Big 12 outright.

However, if Missouri and Texas split the series, the Tigers would have to win their next three game should Texas beat Baylor. If Missouri sweeps the series, the Tigers would have to win two of its next three games should Texas beat Baylor. In other words, while the Tigers would like to pull off the sweep, they must win at least one game to remain in contention for the conference title.

Sunday's game will be the official Black Out game. As such, the softball team has encouraged fans in attendance to wear black, much in the way that the football team hosts its own Black Out game in the fall. Given the gravity of the series, University Field is hoping to break the attendance record by admitting 2,000 fans, which would indeed break the previous number of 1,712.