Mizzou Softball Coach Ehren Earleywine fired two weeks before opener

Tigers announce the firing of Softball Head Coach over leadership concerns.

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics has fired Softball Head Coach Ehren Earleywine, the school announced on Friday morning.

In a statement, Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk cited leadership concerns as the reason for the firing.

"Since my arrival at Mizzou, I have had a chance to consider concerns within the softball program that arose before my time and observe Coach Earleywine's leadership of our program," Sterk said. "This decision was based upon a culmination of leadership concerns, not just one incident, which caused me to reevaluate his position within our softball program at this time."

In 11 seasons as the Tigers head coach from 2007-17, Earleywine compiled a record of 482-182 (.726), while guiding the program to 11-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances with eight NCAA Super Regionals and three Women's College World Series trips.

The school said Earleywine will be paid based upon the terms of his contract, which expires June 30, 2018, and an interim successor for the 2018 season is expected to be appointed early next week.

Missouri opens the 2018 season at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz., against San Jose State, February 8th.