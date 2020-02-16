Mizzou softball completes comeback, remains undefeated

CLEARWATER, FL - The No. 18 ranked University of Missouri softball team defeated Virginia Tech in a 6-5 comeback on Saturday. The Tigers extend their undefeated streak to nine games.

Mizzou was down 5-0 at the bottom of the fifth inning when they stepped up to bat. The Tigers scored five runs, including back to back home runs by Cayla Kessinger and Megan Moll, and tied the game in the fifth. Brooke Wilmes had the game winning RBI in the sixth inning for the Tigers.

Mizzou looks to extend the win streak to ten games when they play No. 20 James Madison University later on Saturday.