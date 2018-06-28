Mizzou softball defeats SLU in rain-shortened game

COLUMBIA - Rain came at the ideal time for the No. 21 Missouri softball team (23-7, 5-4 SEC) Wednesday, helping the Tigers get out of a jam to secure a 10-6 victory over Saint Louis University.

After taking a 5-0 lead after two innings, off of a two-run home run by sophomore Kirsten Mack and RBIs from freshman Amanda Sanchez and junior second baseman Sami Fagan, Mizzou allowed six unanswered SLU runs. The Billikens took a 6-5 lead following a grand slam by freshman designated hitter Allie Macfarlane in the top of the fourth.

Fagan responded with her second RBI sacrifice fly of the game in the bottom of the inning, which sparked Mizzou to score the game's final five runs. The Tigers took the lead back in the fifth inning when sophomore Morgan Walters stole third then scored on a throwing error by SLU. Kayla Kingsley, Sanchez and Corrin Genovese would all add insurance RBIs.

The game became tight in the top of the seventh, as SLU had two runners on with no outs to start the inning but heavy rain forced the game to be called early.

Sophomore Tori Finucane picked up the victory in the circle, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with three walks and three strikeouts.

Both sophomore Cheyenne Baxter and freshman Paige Lowary were used in relief for the Tigers. Baxter did not record an out, allowing four unearned runs while Lowary went 2.2 innings, giving up only one unearned run with five strikeouts.

Mizzou will resume conference play a three-game series at Georgia beginning Friday evening.