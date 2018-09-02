Mizzou Softball Dominant in 9-0 Win

COLUMBIA - Chelsea Thomas was her usual dominant self, the Tigers potent offense put up nine runs and the Mizzou softball team cruised to a 9-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks Friday night.

With two outs in the first, Kelsea Roth singled in Nicole Hudson to make it 1-0 and Mackenzie Sykes followed with a single of her own bring in another run.

Mizzou would leave the bases loaded in the first, but two runs would be all Chelsea Thomas needed. The senior pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, striking out five while allowing only four baserunners to move into a tie for first on the all-time Mizzou wins list with 102.

Mizzou would add to its lead in the third with a solo shot from Sykes and a three-run triple off the bat of Rachel Hay to make it 5-0.

With the score 7-0 in the fifth, Roth hit a two run bomb to make it 9-0, securing a run-rule victory for the Tigers.

Mizzou improves to 9-3 in the SEC with the win and 24-4 overall. The series with Arkansas continues Satruday at 2 p.m.