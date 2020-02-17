Mizzou softball drop two straight

CLEARWATER - After a 9-0 start to the season, No. 19 Mizzou softball lost two straight to No. 20 James Madison and No. 14 Minnesota.

The Tigers had a lead in extra innings versus the Dukes, but they gave up three to drop their first game of the season 8-7.

Mizzou then looked to defeat the Gophers for the second time this season, but they were run-ruled in a 10-1 loss.

The Tigers will hope to revive their hot streak against Arizona as they begin the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Thursday at 7:30 P.M.