Mizzou Softball Earns No. 3 Seed for First SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA - No. 11 Mizzou softball is set to face No. 22 Arkansas in the Tigers' first trip to the Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament, hosted by Kentucky at John Cropp Stadium from Wednesday, May 8-Saturday, May 11.

The Tigers and Razorbacks will meet in the 5:30 p.m. (CT) quarterfinal on Thursday, May 9 with live national coverage on ESPNU.

The Friday, May 10, semifinal games will also air on ESPNU, while the championship game on Saturday (7 p.m. CT) will be on ESPN. Covering the games will be ESPN's softball crew of Beth Mowins, Holly Rowe, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Cara Capuano.

The Tigers enter the SEC tournament with three-straight conference series wins dating back to their series win at No. 11 LSU (April 19-21). Mizzou won its series at tournament host Kentucky, ranked 19th (April 26-28), before taking its most recent series at home against No. 2 Tennessee (May 4-5).