Mizzou softball faces its first loss

ATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. –No. 12 Mizzou softball had its first loss of the season Thursday at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. The Tigers began the day with a 17-2 victory over North Carolina State but ended it with a 5-3 loss agsinst Stanford.



Against North Carolina State, Mizzou's 17 runs came on 14 hits. Junior UT Chloe Rathburn hit a two-run homer and a grand slam in the same inning, the second. She finished the early game with seven RBI, which ties her for the second-highest single-game RBI output in program history.



Redshirt senior SS Sami Fagan batted 1.000 against the Wolfpack, going 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs, a home run and four RBI. Sophomore 3B Amanda Sanchez mirrior Fagan's effort at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.



Sophomore LHP Paige Lowary earned the win against North Carolina State, improving to 4-0 overall, combining with junior RHP Cheyenne Baxter for the win in five innings.



In the latter game against Stanford, Sanchez's first inning RBI sacrifice fly pushed Mizzou out to an early 1-0 advantage. Stanford tied the game in the third, and added two runs in the fourth to take the lead against the Tigers.



Mizzou was able to tie it in the fifth, on an RBI single from Sanchez and RBI sac fly by senior RF Emily Crane. Stanford added one more run in the next two innings, taking the 5-3 lead over the Tigers in seven.

The Tigers look to avenge their loss Friday at 10 p.m. against Colorado State in their third game of the Mary Nutter Classic.

