Mizzou softball gets 11th straight win

RALEIGH, North Carolina - The No. 21 Mizzou softball team got its 11th consecutive win with a 13-hit attack, 13-3 six-inning run-rule victory over No. 25 North Carolina State Sunday. Mizzou had four runs in the top of the first and added six more in the sixth, invoking the run-rule.

Sophomore catcher Kirsten Mack hit a three-run sixth-inning homer, giving her the team lead in home runs with her seventh of the season. This win improved Mizzou to 19-3 on the season, with a perfect 4-0 in Hyatt Place Invitational games.

Sophomore right fielder Emily Crane was 4-for-4 at bat, with two doubles, one RBI, two stolen bases and a walk. She had four runs scored, tying a Mizzou single-game record. Senior shortstop Corrin Genovese, freshman third baseman Amanda Sanchez and Mack each had three RBIs in the win. Mizzou runners stole six bases in the game, making a mark with three in the first inning.



Sophomore pitcher Tori Finucane was awarded the win for the Tigers after coming in as relief in the second. Finucane threw 4.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five batters and walking zero. Her record on the season improved to 9-3.



Mizzou began the game scoring four quick runs on five consecutive hits, with three stolen bases, to take a 4-0 lead started by Crane's one-out single. Junior second baseman Sami Fagan brought Crane home with a double to the right center wall. Genovese singled, then Sanchez did the same to bring Fagan home.

Sanchez stole second on Earleywine's hit, as Genovese tagged home to push the score to 3-0. Senior first baseman Kelsea Roth hit an RBI single allowing Sanchez to score from second. Roth has raised her season batting average from .167 seven games ago to .320 after driving in 10 runs in those last seven.

Genovese made it 6-0 in the second with a two-out, two-run single that plated Crane, who doubled with two outs, and Fagan, who scored all the way from first after drawing a full-count walk.



Starting pitcher Paige Lowary allowed the Wolfpack to score one run on two hits and a couple of illegal pitches, loading the bases with two outs. Finucane entered the game and ended the second inning with a strikeout, keeping the score reading 6-1 in favor of the Tigers.

N.C. State would score two more runs on an infield single and two-run homer in the bottom of the third, but a sacrifice fly RBI from Sanchez put Crane across home in the fourth for a 7-0 Mizzou lead.



Mizzou would defeat North Caroline State 13-3 in the sixth on a run-rule.

The Tigers next play Wednesday at Missouri State, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.