Mizzou Softball gets first win over Oregon State, falls to UC Davis

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The Tigers (10-4) won on a walk-off single against Oregon State before falling to UC Davis at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Friday afternoon.

Oregon State led by four after the first inning but Mizzou was able to tie it up by the end of the fourth with Junior Cayla Kessinger drawing three walks.The score remained a tie until the bottom of the ninth when Junior Hatti Moore singled up the middle on a 2-2 count to score Imani Myint from third base, defeating the Beavers 5-4.

After a short break, the Tigers met UC Davis for what seemed like a promising first few innings until the Aggies turned it around with 11 unanswered runs. Despite the 11-3 loss, Freshman Emma Nichols had eight strikeouts during the game, the most by any Mizzou pitcher so far this season.

Mizzou will continue their run in Cathedral City on Saturday when they meet New Mexico at 11:30 a.m followed by a game against California State at 3p.m.