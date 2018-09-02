Mizzou Softball in OKC for WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. - The Mizzou softball team is back in the Women's College World Series for the third straight season. But unlike last season, they have Chelsea Thomas. She won the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. But she did not win the National Player of the Year on Wednesday. Only thing that does is add some extra motivation.

"It was disappointing I guess...but not the end of the world because we're still playing. So, if we win a national championship, that'll mean more to me anyway," said Thomas.

Tiger outfielder Rhea Taylor had this to say, "It's just a thing people say about Mizzou, like I don't know, they just don't believe in us. And that's fine! But we're happy to take the challenge and prove people wrong that we deserve to be here."

"On one hand we were all disappointed because we thought she was deserving of it," said Mizzou softball coach Ehren Earleywine. "On the other hand, anybody that knows Chelsea that's definitely a motivating factor for her. And I think she'll be a handful tomorrow night because of it."

Chelsea Thomas concluded with, "I think that's a challenge for me. And that's what I that's what I said my freshman year when I was here. Just to be here was a challenge and to see where I was at. And I think this is a second test for that."

This Thursday, the Tigers play the same Florida team that knocked them out of last year's college world series. Coach Earleywine says there is two big differences this year: experience and the Tigers have a healthy Chelsea Thomas.