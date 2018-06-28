Mizzou Softball Looking For Answers

In Missouri's 6-2 loss to Florida, pitcher Chelsea Thomas gave up more runs in a game than she has all season, and the tigers couldn't get the clutch hits. Coach Earleywine says it's not physical, it's all mental.

"i just feel like the frustrating part is we are good enough physically to do better than what we've done, and that is the saddest part for me is we don't know how to get over that hump," said Earleywine.



"Some things that we aren't usually faced with, we don't make those types of errors and it was just abnormal for our team to play like that," said Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas, who gave up a career high six runs.



"We had really good opportunities tonight with runners in scoring position and the right people up," Earleywine said. "And just looked like we were from another planet, almost unrecognizable. I don't know what to do, usually I have, even if it's wrong, I have a plan, I don't have one."



Next up for the Tigers, they play Oklahoma in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon. Mizzou swept ou in Columbia during the regular season, but this time it's in the sooner state