Mizzou Softball Ranked Eighth in Preseason Poll

COLUMBIA — USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Preseason Poll released Tuesday ranked the Missouri Tigers softball team eighth in their inaguaral season in the Southeastern Conference. The team has been ranked in the Top 10 in the preseason poll for the fourth straight year.

Four fellow Southeastern Conference teams landed in the Top 10: No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 9 Georgia and No. 10 LSU. Two other teams, No. 14 Florida and No. 17 Texas A&M finish the list for the SEC.

The team went 47-14 overall gaining a bid to an NCAA Super Regional appearance last season. Mizzou finished the 2012 season at No. 11 in the rankings, one win short of the College World Series.