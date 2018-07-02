Mizzou Softball Ranked No. 11 to Finish 2013 Season

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou softball team finished 11th in the nation in the final 2013 rankings by the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll and the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 poll on Tuesday.

Mizzou finished in the program's sixth-straight NCAA Super Regional, dropping consecutive contests to Washington. The Tigers finished third in the Southeastern Conference's regular season standings.

Seven other SEC schools also made the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, including No. 2 Tennessee, No. 5 Florida, No. 10 Alabama, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 LSU and No. 22 Georgia.

The USA Today/NFCA poll included the six other SEC opponents named by the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll excluding Georgia.

