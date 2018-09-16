Mizzou Softball's Black and Gold Game Excites

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri softball program held its annual Black & Gold Exhibition Game on Saturday at University Field, with the Black squad distancing itself from the Gold team, 5-1. Two-time All-American pitcher Chelsea Thomas threw 5.0 innings for the Black team, striking out eight and scattering three hits for zero earned runs. As if that wasn't enough, she also put enough heat on one pitch to break fellow teammate Carlie Rose's bat.

Seventh-year head coach Ehren Earleywine's squad certainly put its bats to use, with senior 1B Lindsey Muller and redshirt freshman catcher Alyssa Cousins both belting two-run home runs for the Black squad. Muller's long ball gave Black a 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, while Cousins' blast put her side up 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth.



Senior IF Princess Krebs put the Gold squad on the scoreboard by driving in a run with two outs in the top of the seventh off Muller. The side's chance for more was thwarted after Krebs was caught in a run-down on the play. Senior catcher Jenna Marston helped the Black team respond with its fifth run in a two-out, full count situation in the following half inning. Marston lifted the ball out into left field to plate the run.



Muller threw 4.0 innings of work to backup Thomas' night, giving up two hits. The Gold team saw sophomore Baily Erwin, sophomore Kelsea Roth and senior Nicole Hudson see time in the circle. Erwin received the bulk of the Gold pitching duties, throwing five innings.



The Tigers were also aggressive on the base paths, notching six steals between the two teams on seven total steal attempts.



MU begins its 2013 schedule at UC Santa Barbara's Gaucho Classic from Friday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 17. The Tigers face the host Gauchos and Fresno State twice and also face San Diego during the event.



Mizzou hosts SEC foe Texas A&M for its opening home contests of the season from March 8-10.