Mizzou Softball's Schneider Promoted to Assistant Coach

COLUMBIA - Mizzou softball director of operations Gina Schneider has been promoted to the position of assistant coach, head coach Ehren Earleywine announced Tuesday, July 9.

A member of two Women's College World Series teams during her playing career at Mizzou (2005-10), Schneider has served as director of operations on Earleywine's staff for the past two seasons. Schneider will primarily work with the Tigers' outfielders, as well as coach base-runners in her new role. In her previous position, she was in charge of all video operations and camps. Schneider additionally handled day-to-day administrative tasks.

"It was a solid, easy and logical choice," Earleywine said. "She is a hard worker; she knows the program and she earned the opportunity."

As a Tiger, Schneider may be best remembered for her walk-off home run that ended Mizzou's game three win of the 2009 NCAA Super Regional at No. 1-seeded UCLA by a score of 9-1 in five innings. The long ball to down the Bruins was part of a strong final campaign. As a senior, Schneider had her best season with a .321 batting average, eight home runs, 32 RBI and a .599 slugging percentage Versatility was Schneider's strong suit in her Black & Gold career, in which she saw playing time at third base, second base, shortstop and in the outfield.

She was an equally productive hitter and scorer with 87 hits and runs in her time as a Tiger. Schneider finished her career as a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 selection. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2010 with a degree in graphic design and a minor in business.