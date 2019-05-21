Mizzou softball season ends after loss to UCLA
LOS ANGELES - The Missouri Tiger softball team saw its season end Sunday night at the hands of the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bruins defeated the Tigers 13-1 in the deciding game. Missouri took the first game from UCLA 5-1, powered by a Brooke Wilmes home run.
However, the offense stalled in the second game. A bases clearing double from UCLA's Bubba Nickles was the big blow as the Tigers dug themselves an early hole too deep to overcome.
Missouri finishes the season with a 35-25 record in Larissa Anderson's first year at the helm, surpassing many preseason expectations.
