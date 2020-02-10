Mizzou softball starts off season strong

CLEARWATER -Mizzou capped off a perfect start to the season with a 5-1 win over Louisville on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers went 5-0 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.They defeated Notre Dame, South Alabama, Baylor, Louisville, and No. 8 Minnesota.

Mizzou combined for a .321 batting average, while the pitchers held opponents to a .250 average.

The Tigers will begin the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Invite on Thursday at noon against Kansas.