Mizzou Softball sweeps Liberty and Oklahoma State in double header

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Mizzou Softball was victorious in back to back games against Liberty University and Oklahoma State on Friday afternoon, beating LU 5-4 and OSU 3-2.

Sophomore Jazmyn Rollin led the offense during the 1:30 P.M game facing Liberty, going 2-3 at bat. Mizzou went up by two unanswered runs in the 6th inning and fought through the 7th with Liberty scoring three and Mizzou firing back with two more.

The Tigers faced Oklahoma State at 4:30 P.M., they were down by two until the 7th inning but scored a game-winning run in the 8th. Juniors Hatti Moore and Kimberly Wert were Mizzou's offensive leaders in the game, going 2-2 and 1-4 at bat.

The victories make the Tigers 8-0, defeating top ranked teams Minnesota and Oklahoma State.

The Mizzou Softball team will continue their run in Clearwater on Saturday, Februray 15 when they meet Virginia Tech at Noon.