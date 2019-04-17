Mizzou softball team gearing up to host Texas A&M

1 day 1 hour 18 minutes ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 Tuesday, April 16, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT April 16, 2019 in Sports
By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team will host the Texas A&M Aggies in a three game set starting on Thursday. This comes after the Tigers suffered a third SEC series loss to Ole Miss this past weekend, dropping two of the three games. The Tigers are now 5-5 in their last ten games. Jazmyn Rollin (.370), Brooke Wilmes (.321) and Hatti Moore (.308) have performed well for the Tigers. On the season, Rollin has tallied seven home runs and Kimberly Wert has hit 15 total home runs. The Aggies are coming off a three game sweep to No. 8 Florida as they travel to Columbia. With the win, Mizzou would improve to 25-18 overall and 8-8 in the SEC. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m on Thursday.
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 73°
7pm 74°
8pm 71°
9pm 69°