Mizzou softball team gearing up to host Texas A&M

in Sports By: Chance Sticklen, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Missouri softball team will host the Texas A&M Aggies in a three game set starting on Thursday. This comes after the Tigers suffered a third SEC series loss to Ole Miss this past weekend, dropping two of the three games. The Tigers are now 5-5 in their last ten games. Jazmyn Rollin (.370), Brooke Wilmes (.321) and Hatti Moore (.308) have performed well for the Tigers. On the season, Rollin has tallied seven home runs and Kimberly Wert has hit 15 total home runs. The Aggies are coming off a three game sweep to No. 8 Florida as they travel to Columbia. With the win, Mizzou would improve to 25-18 overall and 8-8 in the SEC. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m on Thursday.