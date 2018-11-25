Mizzou softball ties school record with five home runs

RALEIGH, North Carolina - The Mizzou softball time hit a season-high five home runs Saturday night in their 12-4 win over Longwood in five innings, at the NC State Hyatt Place Invitational. These five runs matched a school-record, which had been done four other previous times, and moved the Tigers to 18-3 on the season.

Sophomore Kirsten Mack hit two home runs herself, which is a career-best for the catcher. She also drove in three runs in her 3-for-3 performance. Her first homer gave the Tigers a 6-1 lead at the top of the third over center field. At her next at bat, Mack again sent the ball flying, this time over left, pushing the lead to 10-1 in favor of the Tigers. Her six home runs on the season tie her for the team lead with junior catcher Sami Fagan.



Senior first baseman Kelsea Roth hit a solo home run to lead off the second. Freshman third baseman Amanda Sanchez popped one of her own over the left center wall in the fourth, and senior catcher Alyssa Cousins hit her first career home run in the fifth to make it 12-2.



An RBI groundout by senior Corrin Genovese put the Tigers up 1-0 in the top of the first. Longwood would tie at the bottom of the inning on a solo home run.

After Roth's homer in the second, Mizzou would load the bases and score three more runs off of bases-loaded walks to junior right fielder Emily Crane, Genovese and Sanchez, putting the Tigers up 5-1.



Pitcher Tori Finucane got the win for the Tigers, improving her to 8-3 on the season. She pitched 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. Sophomore Cheyenne Baxter would finish the game allowing three runs which were unearned because of Tiger errors.



The Tigers finished tournament play Sunday with a 13-2 win in six innigns over No. 25 North Carolina State.