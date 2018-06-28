Mizzou Softball to Visit Supreme Court of Missouri

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri softball team will take a trip to Jefferson City this Wednesday for a special visit to the Supreme Court of Missouri. The Tiger squad will be recognized for their achievements over the last season and will get to meet several of the court's judges.

The Tigers are coming off their third consecutive Women's College World Series appearance and the program's first regular season Big 12 Championship since 1997. Mizzou broke the school record for wins once again, finishing with an overall record of 53-10. Missouri won their first WCWS game since 1991 with a 4-1 win over conference rival Oklahoma.



Mizzou welcomes 10 newcomers to this year's squad, as the program's most highly-touted class brings in student-athletes from all over the country. Joining those 10 freshmen will be several key returners, including USA Softball National Player of the Year Finalist Chelsea Thomas, All-American Ashley Fleming and All-Midwest Nicole Hudson.