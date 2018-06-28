Mizzou softball wins series opener over No. 9 Alabama

COLUMBIA - Mizzou softball won the series opener Friday over No. 9 Alabama, 2-0.

Tiger starting pitcher Cheyenne Baxter (7-2) threw a complete game shutout. She worked around six hits, two walks, and two errors to keep the Crimson Tide (31-5, 7-3 SEC) off the scoreboard.

Baxter finished March with a 6-1 record over 11 appearances, including eight starts, with a 1.77 ERA, five complete games and two shutouts.

Mizzou (19-13, 2-4 SEC) only managed four hits off of Alabama junior starting pitcher Alexis Osorio, but drew four walks and saw 135 pitches in only six innings.

Osorio (16-3) entered the game with the second-lowest era in the SEC (.81), most strikeouts (196), lowest opposing batting average (.108), third in wins and fourth in innings pitched (102.2).

Freshman Cayla Kessinger drove in the go-ahead run in the second inning on her fourth home run of the season.

The other Mizzou run came on a fourth inning sacrifice fly off the bat of sophomore Kolby Romaine, scoring sophomore pinch runner Raime Cohen.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide meet again Saturday at 5:00 p.m.