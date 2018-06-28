Mizzou Sports Hall of Fame to Host Norm Stewart Reunion

COLUMBIA -- On Thursday, November 15th, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will pay tribute to the University of Missouri Basketball Tigers programs of the Norm Stewart era. Coach Stewart and other former Tiger players and coaches will be in attendance at this special celebration. Jon Sundvold will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

The reunion, which is presented by Mercy, will take place at the University Plaza Convention Center in Springfield, Missouri. During the ceremonies, Tiger greats Derrick Chievous and Willie Smith will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The luncheon will begin at 11:00 a.m., with the ceremonies starting at 11:30.

As a part of the festivities, in memory of the late Missouri Sports Legend, Gary Filbert, the Hall will recognize the 2012 Filbert Five honorees; men who made their mark as assistant basketball coaches. Those being honored include Calvin Bower of Carthage, Bob Crawford of Parkview, Don Carlson of Glendale, Paul Dickson of Aurora, and Larry Hines of Waynesville.

At the end of the program, a very special announcement will be made.

Tickets are $40 for individual seats, $100 for Head Table seating and $400 for Tables of Eight. Head Table and Tables of Eight purchasers will receive an autographed print to commemorate the day. For more information and to purchase tickets contact the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at 417-889-3100.