Mizzou Sports Network Announces Men's Basketball Schedule

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Sports Network announced it's television schedule for men's basketball Wednesday.

The network will broadcast six games: Oct. 25 against Oklahoma City, Nov. 8 against Southeastern Louisiana, Nov. 16 against Hawaii, Nov. 23 against Gardner-Webb, Nov. 25 against IUPUI and Jan. 4 against Long Beach State.

All of the game times have been finalized with the exception of the Gardner-Webb game. This is because of a possible conflicting air time with Missouri's football game against Ole Miss.

Statewide coverage will be provided by Fox Sports Network Midwest and Fox Sports Network Midwest Plus. For fans in the Mid-Missouri area games will be shared by The CW, FSN Midwest, FSN Midwest Plus and KOMU.

With these six games being picked up by the Missouri Sports Network, all 31 of Missouri men's basketball games will be televised on network television.

For more info on specific start times of these games, visit the MU Tigers website.