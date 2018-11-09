Mizzou Sticking with State Pot Rules after Busts

6 years 1 week 3 days ago Monday, October 29 2012 Oct 29, 2012 Monday, October 29, 2012 9:45:00 AM CDT October 29, 2012 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The arrests of three Missouri football players accused of smoking marijuana on campus has some students questioning how the school handles what is a fairly routine university infraction.

Wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham and two freshman teammates face misdemeanor charges of possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana. They were suspended for one game but are now back with the Tigers.

A 2004 city law approved by voters in Columbia, Mo., treats such cases as low-level, municipal court offenses similar to traffic citations. Violators are typically given a summons to appear in court but not arrested.

University police follow more stringent state procedures for marijuana arrests. Campus police chief Jack Watring says he considered a new policy after the recent arrests but now doesn't plan any changes.

