Mizzou Sticking with State Pot Rules after Busts

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The arrests of three Missouri football players accused of smoking marijuana on campus has some students questioning how the school handles what is a fairly routine university infraction.

Wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham and two freshman teammates face misdemeanor charges of possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana. They were suspended for one game but are now back with the Tigers.

A 2004 city law approved by voters in Columbia, Mo., treats such cases as low-level, municipal court offenses similar to traffic citations. Violators are typically given a summons to appear in court but not arrested.

University police follow more stringent state procedures for marijuana arrests. Campus police chief Jack Watring says he considered a new policy after the recent arrests but now doesn't plan any changes.