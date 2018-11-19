Mizzou Student Dead in Megabus Crash

LITCHFIELD, Ill. - University of Missouri student Aditi Avhad of Mumbai, India, was the sole passenger killed Thursday afternoon in the crash of Megabus near Litchfield, about 55 miles northeast of St. Louis.

Hospitals in St. Louis that treated some of the more seriously injured survivors of the double-decker Megabus crash in Illinois are reporting on the patients' conditions.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis is treating two patients. Hospital spokeswoman Anne Bassett says one is in serious condition and the other is in fair condition.

St. Louis University Hospital is treating a 24-year-old man, who's in serious condition.

At least 38 people - nearly half of those on the bus that crashed - were taken to hospitals and at least five of those were transported by helicopter.