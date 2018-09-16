Mizzou Student Shot and Killed in Car

MADISON, IL. - A 21-year-old University of Missouri student is dead after being shot and killed.

According to KSDK, police were called to the intersection of W. 2nd and Bissell streets in Madison, IL. at 12:44 p.m. for a report of a traffic accident. When officers arrived, they found Jarrett D. Mosby in the front seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mosby was pronounced dead on the scene.

His family says he was a senior at University of Missouri, studying business, and had just been accepted into the Honor Society. Mosby has a 6-year-old son and he was home for the holidays.