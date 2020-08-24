Mizzou students' concerns, hopes and hesitations about classes starting

COLUMBIA- College classes start Monday, August 24 for the University of Missouri and students are feeling wary about being back.

Other colleges like Miami University, Illinois State and University of California-Merced have delayed in-person start dates.

The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill recently cancelled their in-person classes for the semester because 130 students tested positive for COVID-19.

With college campuses across the country reverting to remote learning, it has left students like Shaun Carr wishing for different results.

"I'm just hoping that we don't have to get sent back. I'm not staying on campus, so I guess I might still be here anyway. I'm just hoping we can get through the year safely, really," said Carr.

There are growing concerns for safety and how the university is ensuring that students maintain proper social distancing guidelines.