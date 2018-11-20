Mizzou Students Rally at Capitol Steps

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Students' Association is holding a rally on the steps of the state capitol Thursday morning, to speak out against cuts to higher education.

The rally is part of a months long campaign by MSA following Governor Nixon's proposed 12.5% cuts to higher education in the 24 billion dollar state budget. The Missouri Senate approved its version of the budget early Wednesday morning. The House and Senate have both restored millions of dollars to higher education in their versions of the budget.

The rally begins with a breakfast on the MU campus, and MSA will then bus students to Jefferson City. According to MSA representatives, the rally will begin on the north steps of the capitol around 10:20 a.m. Following the rally, students will have the opportunity to meet with state legislators. MSA is expecting between 150-200 participants.