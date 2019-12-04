Mizzou suffers disappointing defeat to Charleston Southern

COLUMBIA - Mizzou's losing streak extends to three games with a 68-60 loss to Charleston Southern.

The Tigers were careless with the ball in this game, turning it over 16 times, while also shooting just 15.4 percent from the three point line. Charleston Southern shot 45.5 percent from the three, with four players ending in double figures.

Coach Martin and the Tigers will hope to resolve these negative numbers as Mizzou's road to SEC play continues.

On the plus side for Mizzou, Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. had a solid night, picking up 15 points to go along with nine boards, one assist and two blocks. Mitchell Smith also had a solid outing off the bench with 10 points.

The Tigers travel to Philadelphia, trying to rebound and get their first road win against Temple on December 7.