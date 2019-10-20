Mizzou suffers heartbreaking 21-14 loss to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN - The Missouri Tigers suffered a heartbreaking 21-14 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in their homecoming game.

Mizzou traveled to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in an attempt to go 3-0 in SEC play.

It was a very slow game with both teams unable to get anything going through the first quarter. Vanderbilt started off the second quarter with a methodical drive and marched down the field for the first score of the game by Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Mizzou answered with a touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Albert Okwuegbunam to tie up the game at 7-7. After a pair of empty possessions, Vanderbilt blew past the Mizzou defense with a 61 yard catch and run from Ke'Shawn Vaughn for a touchdown to go into halftime up 14-7.

It was a rough third quarter for the Tigers as the offense couldn't get anything going. When it looked as if it couldn't get any worse, it did. Junior safety Tyree Gillespie committed a blatant helmet to helmet hit on Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hassan that got him ejected for targeting and sent Hassan to the sideline.

The very next play, Vanderbilt's backup quarterback Riley Neal threw an interception to Cameron Wilkins. The turnover led to a 6 yard touchdown rush by Larry Rountree III to tie the game 14-14 going into the fourth.

Vanderbilt capitalized on its first drive of the fourth quarter going 65 yards for the game sealing touchdown.

Mizzou kicker Tucker McCann missed two field goals, one from 48 yards out and the other from 50.

Vanderbilt picked up a win going into its bye week. The Commodores play South Carolina on November 2 while Mizzou looks to next week when it travels to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on October 26.