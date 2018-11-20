Mizzou Swimming to Compete in Tri-Meet in Kentucky

By: Ashley Goldberg

COLUMBIA - Mizzou swimming and diving looks to take on Southern Illinois University and the University of Kentucky in a tri-meet this Saturday, November 5, at 10 a.m.

The men were led by the 200-yard freestyle relay team of John Krause, Neil O'Halloran, Ramon Melo and Mark Conroy who took third with a time of 1:24.61 at their last meet in Dallas, Texas, at the Southwest Plunge. The team also took third.

The women's swim team also took first in the 200-yard medley relay at the Southwest Plunge.

 

