Mizzou T-Shirt For Tornado Relief Tops $225,000

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced on Thursday that proceeds from its "One State. One Spirit. One Mizzou." tornado relief shirt campaign has topped the $225,000 mark for giving to the United Way's United For Joplin campaign.

The announcement comes exactly one month after a devastating tornado ripped through the Southwest Missouri community. More than 20,000 shirts ($14.95) have been sold in the month following the disaster and shirts remain available for purchase online at mutigers.com and in Columbia at the Tiger Team Store and University Bookstore.

The shirt sales are part of a larger University/Community effort, which has raised more than $1 million in disaster relief for Joplin and afflicted areas. Those efforts include (but are not limited to) a fundraising telethon, outreach trips by staffers, supply donation drives and the Leggett & Platt One State, One Spirit Classic basketball game, which will be centered around a 5:41 p.m. moment of silence on Oct. 30 in Joplin. The charity exhibition game features the Missouri Southern State University Lions and the University of Missouri Tigers.