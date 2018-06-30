Mizzou tennis adds five-star recruit

COLUMBIA - Clare Raley, a five-star recruit out of Atlanta, Georgia, was added to the Mizzou tennis team Friday.

Tennis Recruiting Network, one of the premier websites that covers junior tennis, has considered Raley a top-notch talent for the last six years. The site recently ranked Raley as high as No. 41 among players from her graduating class nationally.

Raley is currently ranked No. 4 in the Girls' 18s Southern Section of the United States Tennis Association and has won numerous titles at the national, sectional and state levels.

Before her junior tennis career, Raley finished with a 17-0 singles record in high school at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta.

Head Coach Sasha Schmid was very excited about what Raley will bring to the Tigers.

"Clare is excited to help Mizzou Tennis move to the next level in the SEC and in the national rankings," Schmid said. "She will make an immediate impact on our team with her competitive spirit and tenacity on the court."

Raley will certainly be a strong asset for a team that posted a 9-21 overall record during the 2014 season.