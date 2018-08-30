Mizzou Tennis signs two top-50 recruits

COLUMBIA – Mizzou Tennis signed two top-50 recruits for the fall season Monday. The 2016 Winter Rankings by TennisRecruiting.net named Mizzou as the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Tate Schroeder and Mackenzy Middlebrooks are the new Tiger commits and both received five-star rankings among the top high school tennis players.

Schroeder, ranked No. 32 by TennisRecruiting.net, won a state championship in Colorado before joining the IMG Academy in Florida. She is 6-2 against fellow five-star recruits.

Middlebrooks is ranked No. 41 in the recruiting list and holds a 9-0 record against other four-star recruits this year. The Florida native is 21-15 in all competitions this season.

The new signings will team up with former top-50 recruits in sophomore Clare Raley and freshman Turner Yates. Raley was Missouri’s first ever top-50 recruit. Raley and Yates are 2-0 in doubles matches so far this season and have helped Mizzou to a 4-0 start.

Also, the SEC further improved its tennis conference as LSU, Alabama, Florida and Auburn join Missouri as schools with top-25 recruiting classes for 2016.