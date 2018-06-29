Mizzou Tennis sneaks past BYU

PROVO, UTAH – Missouri Tennis defeated BYU , 4-3, Friday afternoon in Provo, Utah.

Mizzou (3-1) lost the opening doubles point before bouncing back and winning four of the six singles matches to take the victory.

Senior Bea Machado Santos put the Tigers on the board with a singles victory, first singles dual win of the season.

The teams went back and fourth, as BYU (1-1) won at No. 3 singles to tie the score at 2-2, then junior Amina Ismail earned the lead back for Mizzou with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the No. 5 spot. Ismail currently owns a team-leading 17 overall wins.

Mizzou freshmen Tate Schroeder & Mackenzy Middlebrooks also secured singles victories, including a dual-clinching victory from Middlebrooks to earn the third victory of the season.

Schroeder is now 3-0 to start the season following her win at the No. 4 spot, 6-3, 6-2.

After Ismail's victory, BYU tied the match at 3-3, which produced a winner-take-all scenario for Middlebrooks to clinch the match with a win or a loss.

Tied at 3-3, No. 6 Middlebrooks defeated fellow frehsman Kate Cusick from BYU. The first set went to a tiebreaker, but Middlebrooks eventually took the set 7-6 (9).

Cusick won the second set, 6-4, to force a third set. After falling behind 1-4, Middlebrooks, bounced back to win six of the next seven games to secure her second career dual singles win and Mizzou's third match victory of the season.

Mizzou will face its fifth opponent from its 10-game road trip Friday, Feb. 10, against Kansas State.