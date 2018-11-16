Mizzou Tennis Sweeps SLU

ST. LOUIS -- The University of Mizzou tennis team earned a perfect 7-0 sweep over Saint Louis Saturday night. The Tigers improved to 1-0 in dual matches this season, while SLU fell to 0-1.

Missouri opened action with wins in all three doubles matches. The No. 1 team of senior Cierra Gaytan-Leach and sophomore Elisha Gabb posted an 8-3 win over Mia Elmore and Brook Urzendowski. Senior Maria Christensen and junior Rachel Stuhlmann defeated Stephanie Hollis and Maria Toro Moreno at No. 2 doubles, 8-2, while sophomore Alex Clark and freshman Madison Rhyner beat Madison Cook and Natalia Yacaman, 8-1, at No. 3 action.

The Tigers continued their strong play with a sweep of all six singles matches. At No. 1 singles, Gaytan-Leach defeated Hollis, 6-2, 6-1, while Stuhlmann earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Elmore at No. 2 action. Gabb was victorious, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 3 play against Urzendowski.

At No. 4 singles, Christensen posted a 6-0, 6-2 win over Cook, while Clark beat Toro Moreno, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 5. At No. 6 play, Rhyner defeated Yacaman, 6-1, 6-2.

Next, the Tigers travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., the ITA Kick-Off Classic. Mizzou opens play against South Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m. CT.