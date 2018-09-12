Mizzou Tennis Upsets No. 66 Fresno State

ATHENS, GA -- The University of Missouri tennis team went 1-1 over the weekend at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, including a 5-2 upset over No. 66 Fresno State on Saturday. The Tigers, who are 1-2 in dual matches this season, fell to No. 6 Georgia, 6-1, on Friday.

"We were excited to play a good Fresno State team," Mizzou Head Coach Sasha Schmid said. "This match was our third straight match against a ranked team. We have been working hard on doubles so it was great to see the team execute well to win the doubles matches."

Mizzou took the doubles point against Fresno State with a pair of victories. Senior Nina Pantic and sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann defeated Laura Pola and Olga Kirpicheva, 8-6, while juniors Maria Christensen and Annemijn Koenen earned an 8-3 win over Aishwarya Agrawal and Melissa McQueen.

At singles, Stuhlmann got the Tigers started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over McQueen. With victory, Stuhlmann improved to 5-1 on the season. Christensen followed up with a 6-1, 6-0 defeat of Pola and Clark clinched the team victory with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Kirpicheva. Additionally, senior Jamie Mera earned a 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-3) win over Tanya Murtagh.

"We went into singles with good momentum and the team played well," Schmid said. "Maria Christensen had a great match at #2, followed up with wins from Stuhlmann and Clark to win the match. Koenen retired with an injury and Nina lost a hard fought match at #1. Jamie fought hard to take the tiebreaker at #5 to win her match."

On Friday against No. 6 Georgia, Stuhlmann picked up a big upset of 22nd-ranked Maho Kowase, 6-3, 6-2. Mera nearly pulled off victory over No. 56 Kate Fuller but ultimately fell 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7).

"The team had a good match with Georgia," Schmid said. "They are a talented team but our girls played well and we learned a lot from that match. We were very proud of Rachel Stuhlmann's win at #4 singles over Maho Kowase, who was 22nd."

The Tigers return to action on Saturday, February 4 when the team hosts Arkansas-Fort Smith at 10 A.M. at the Green Tennis Center.