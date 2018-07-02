Mizzou Ticket Allotment Sold Out for SEC Championship Game

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Ticket Office confirmed that the highly sought-after tickets to the December 7 SEC Championship Game are sold out, but there are other options for eager MU tiger fans.

"So whether it's StubHub or Vivid, a ticket reseller, there's various different ones. That's probably gonna be the best way to grab a ticket to this game," Mizzou Alumni Association Executive Director Todd McCubbin said.

People in search of tickets should prepare to pay in the $250-$350 range. KOMU 8 News searched three websites and found eBay's prices are the lowest with one ticket going for $172. Vivid Seats lowest price is at around $244 per ticket and StubHub's lowest price is around $275. These prices are subject to change.

The game will be played in Atlanta. If you fill up your tank twice each way, costing roughly $200 round trip, KOMU 8 News found driving the 10 hours is cheaper than buying an airplane ticket to Atlanta. According to Expedia, Airplane tickets to Atlanta vary from around $480 round trip leaving from St.Louis to $745 round trip from Columbia.

McCubbin said there a few spots left on the Alumni Association's official tour in which they charter a flight out of Columbia and reserve hotel rooms for participants but does not cover tickets to the game. McCubbin said the cost for the tour is about $2,500 per couple.