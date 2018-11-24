Mizzou Tickets Going Fast for Upcoming Games

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers are 6-0 and gaining a lot of attention around the country (the team is ranked 14th in the nation). With a higher ranking comes more interest for tickets to the games.

According to the University of Missouri Department of Athletics, there are fewer than 1,000 tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against the Florida Gators.

Over the past two seasons, the department has seen great improvement in ticket sales for football.

"We had our second-highest season ticket total in history this year," associate athletic director Andrew Grinch said. "[Last year] was the first year in the SEC and we sold out of season tickets."

Grinch said he's seen a spike in ticket sales since the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt on October 5. He says there are fewer than 3,000 tickets remaining for the Homecoming game on October 26 against 12th-ranked South Carolina.

"The first two games, we felt like we had pretty good crowds considering the 100-degree heat," Grinch said. "Obviously, a crowd of 62,000-plus for Arkansas State was a really good showing by our fan base."

The athletic department announced Monday that it has selected Vivid Seats as its official ticket retailer. Vivid Seats is the largest independent, full-service marketplace for tickets in the country, according to the department's press release. Grinch says this addition will be beneficial for fans.

"It's an opportunity to go to a place that's more of an official partner of ours, as opposed to some of the other sites that are out there."

"With the increased excitement surrounding Mizzou Athletics, we are excited to be able to offer Mizzou fans a safe and secure resource for purchasing tickets on the secondary market," Mizzou Sports Properties General Manager Bob Welch said.

"[Vivid Seats is] a user-friendly selling platform that can be utilized for events they cannot attend."