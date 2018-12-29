Mizzou Tiger fans prepare for trips to Liberty Bowl

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Tiger fans are heading out to Memphis this weekend for the Liberty Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on New Year’s Eve.

For Mid-Missourians, the trip is only six hours compared to last year’s Texas Bowl, which was around a nine-hour drive.

Mizzou alum and “superfan” Laura Wax says she thinks the shorter journey will help boost attendance.

Wax comes from a long line of Mizzou grads. Both her parents attended the university as well as her brother, cousins, aunts and uncles. She even met her husband there.

“We’ve been there from the beginning,” she said.

This will be her third Mizzou bowl game. The last one she went to was the 2014 Cotton Bowl when Mizzou also played the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and won.

Wax says she hopes the Tigers repeat that win on Monday.

‘It’s kind of a family tradition of ours, it’s just something we look forward to every year, and it’s a great way just to extend our holiday season and spend some time with the family,” she said.

Barry Roewe has lived in Ashland, Missouri his whole life apart from the four years he attended the University of Missouri, and has always been a huge supporter of Mizzou.

He and his wife are such big fans that they even named their son Josey after former Mizzou running back Henry Josey.

Roewe has been to so many bowl games that he can’t recall the exact number, but he does remember all the memories and experiences he’s had while attending these games.

“You start to almost feel like you’re family with the other Mizzou fans that go to a lot of these, and you see each other and start to know each other and you’re hanging out a the same places, and it just kind of comes natural. It’s kind of a brotherhood type of thing,” he said.

Roewe and Wax agree when it comes to the attendance of the bowl games. Some fans didn’t think the Liberty Bowl was prestigious enough for Mizzou.

“Anyone who is complaining about it should especially get up and go because, if we get 8,000 tickets, and we sell 8,000, we’re more likely to look more favorable to a bowl committee next year for maybe a bowl that's more desirable some fans eyes,” said Roewe.

Roewe and Wax both emphasized that it was worth it for fans to come to the bowl game, no matter the location, and said how much they were excited for their weekend in Memphis.

“Go Tigers! We can’t wait for a win!” said Wax.

The game will stream on ESPN at 3:45 p.m. eastern time.