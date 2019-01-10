Mizzou Tigers fall in their first SEC game of the year

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers lost to the third ranked Tennessee Volunteers Tuesday night 87-63.

Just two minutes in, Mizzou's center Jeremiah Tilmon picked up a quick offensive foul followed by a technical foul.

The Tigers got out to a fast start going up 17-10, but were unable to keep the lead throughout the half. The Volunteers came roaring back to finish the half on a 24-4 run going up 42-31.

Tennessee's Jordan Bone was the leading scorer for the Volunteers in the first half with 13 points. Mizzou's Jordan Geist finished the first half with 10 points.

The Volunteers would carry the momentum from the first half into the second half led by junior forward Kyle Alexander.

He finished the game with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Mizzou's freshman guard Xavier Pinson was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 14 points.

Mizzou's leading scorer Mark Smith was limited to just 8 points. Jeremiah Tilmon only play 9 minutes as he fouled out of the game with just 3 points and 1 rebound.

The Tigers are on the road Saturday to play the South Carolina Gamecocks who are coming off of a big win against ranked Mississippi State.