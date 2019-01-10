Mizzou Tigers fall in their first SEC game of the year

1 day 2 hours 31 minutes ago Wednesday, January 09 2019 Jan 9, 2019 Wednesday, January 09, 2019 6:12:00 PM CST January 09, 2019 in Sports
By: Jared Austin, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers lost to the third ranked Tennessee Volunteers Tuesday night 87-63.

Just two minutes in, Mizzou's center Jeremiah Tilmon picked up a quick offensive foul followed by a technical foul.

The Tigers got out to a fast start going up 17-10, but were unable to keep the lead throughout the half. The Volunteers came roaring back to finish the half on a 24-4 run going up 42-31.

Tennessee's Jordan Bone was the leading scorer for the Volunteers in the first half with 13 points. Mizzou's Jordan Geist finished the first half with 10 points. 

The Volunteers would carry the momentum from the first half into the second half led by junior forward Kyle Alexander.

He finished the game with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Mizzou's freshman guard Xavier Pinson was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 14 points. 

Mizzou's leading scorer Mark Smith was limited to just 8 points. Jeremiah Tilmon only play 9 minutes as he fouled out of the game with just 3 points and 1 rebound. 

The Tigers are on the road Saturday to play the South Carolina Gamecocks who are coming off of a big win against ranked Mississippi State. 

More News

Grid
List

Kansas prison escapee apprehended in Independence
Kansas prison escapee apprehended in Independence
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A man who escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility on Monday is back in custody. Corrections... More >>
37 minutes ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 8:06:11 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians stock up on groceries before expected snow
Mid-Missourians stock up on groceries before expected snow
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missourians are stocking up on food essentials at grocery stores Thursday to prepare for the expected weekend snow.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 6:56:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
Ashland chief wins America's Favorite Crossing Guard award
ASHLAND- Police Chief Lyn Woolford was presented with the award for “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard” at a school assembly at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:51:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Jefferson City officials worried about contamination in recycling bins
Jefferson City officials worried about contamination in recycling bins
JEFFERSON CITY- Over the past few months, officials in Jefferson City have seen a rise in contamination of their glass... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:47:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Department of Health takes first steps towards statewide medical marijuana rollout
Department of Health takes first steps towards statewide medical marijuana rollout
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health & Human Services (DHSS) has received more than 250 applications and... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 5:24:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Rowden questions provisions, language in Amendment 1
Rowden questions provisions, language in Amendment 1
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans signaled on Wednesday that one thing they hope to address this legislative session is... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 4:00:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Missouri Senate gets off to rocky start over rules dispute
Missouri Senate gets off to rocky start over rules dispute
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate is off to a rocky start to its new session because of... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 3:36:11 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Parents of boy who died of bacterial meningitis sue hospital
Parents of boy who died of bacterial meningitis sue hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The parents of a 9-month-old Springfield baby who died of bacterial meningitis are suing a Springfield... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 3:31:28 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Standoff ends with arrest of Cole County man
Standoff ends with arrest of Cole County man
COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City man is in custody after a standoff with police on Thursday morning. Cole... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:28:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

One in custody after police find marijuana in truck
One in custody after police find marijuana in truck
COLUMBIA - One man is in custody after police reported finding marijuana plants and packaged marijuana in a truck at... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:27:47 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Go COMO no longer accepts fast passes as payment on its buses
Go COMO no longer accepts fast passes as payment on its buses
COLUMBIA - Go COMO stopped selling and accepting 30-day and 25-ride fast passes on Jan. 9. Bus riders will now... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Snow storm: Safety tips from experts
Snow storm: Safety tips from experts
COLUMBIA – Some Missourians are already preparing for the snow storm on the horizon. KOMU 8’s Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 2:02:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Parson stresses importance of faith at prayer breakfast
Parson stresses importance of faith at prayer breakfast
JEFFERSON CITY - Republican Gov. Mike Parson urged a room full of lawmakers, public servants and others in Jefferson City... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 1:54:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Teenager charged with murder in deadly Jefferson City shooting
Teenager charged with murder in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Thursday against a teenager in connection with a deadly shooting... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:23:37 PM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
COLUMBIA - Missouri redshirt sophomore Albert Okwuegbunam announced Thursday morning via Twitter that he will return for his junior season... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:20:00 PM CST January 10, 2019 in Sports

Former Missouri officer sentenced to 10 months for bribes
Former Missouri officer sentenced to 10 months for bribes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a former St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to 10 months in federal... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 11:53:00 AM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Dozens of crashes reported on Kansas City road where child was killed
Dozens of crashes reported on Kansas City road where child was killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Records show there have been dozens of wrecks on a northern Kansas City road where... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 9:30:00 AM CST January 10, 2019 in News

Man charged in connection with December shooting death
Man charged in connection with December shooting death
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday night for involuntary manslaughter, a week after prosecutors charged him in connection with... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 Thursday, January 10, 2019 9:28:48 AM CST January 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
9pm 31°
10pm 31°
11pm 30°
12am 30°