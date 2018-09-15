Mizzou Tigers Sweep Blue Raider Bash

COLUMBIA - The Missouri volleyball team won the Middle Tennessee Blue Raider Bash Tournament after defeating Auburn 3-0 (25-22, 25-13, 25-17). The sweep is the second win of the season for the Mizzou Tigers after claiming last week's Tiger Invitational, improving their record to 8-1 on the season.

The tournament awarded three Tigers with All-Tournament Honors. Senior Brittney Brimmage was named Blue Raider Bash MVP and sophomores Molly Kreklow and Lisa Henning were named to the All-Tournament team.

Brimmage earned her title with a tournament total of 52 points and 46 kills on .656 hitting. Henning led the Tigers to victory against Auburn with 12 kills on .571 hitting and was the game high-scorer with 13 points. Kreklow directed the Tiger offense to a .452 game hitting percentage and a .366 overall hitting percentage. She also spread 31 assists while pulling in nine digs.

In the first set, defense was key since both teams stayed strong offensively. Mizzou hit .538 with 16 kills on 28 swings with one error. Although Auburn had two more kills than Mizzou, its demise in the set stemmed from its six attack errors, allowing Mizzou to win 25-22.

The Mizzou Tigers dominated offensively in the second set, scoring 20 points before Auburn scored ten. Their secret weapon in the set was the back row, which pulled 18 digs thanks to Kreklow, freshman Jade Hayes and senior libero Priscilla Armendariz. The Tigers completed the set with 17 kills on .556 hitting, winning the set 25-13.

After intermission, Mizzou came back with more ferocity, racing to a 12-2 lead. Auburn began adding more points to the scoreboard but the Tigers quickly stopped them, closing the final set 25-17.

The Tigers will next face Drake at the Denver Invitational Sept. 9.