Mizzou to Appear on ESPN GameDay for Second Year in a Row

COLUMBIA -- For the second consecutive season, Mizzou Basketball will be featured on ESPN College GameDay Driven by State Farm when the Tigers travel to defending National Champion Kentucky on February 23, 2013.



Missouri is 1-0 all-time on the basketball version of GameDay defeating Kansas, 74-71, at Mizzou Arena on February 4, 2012.



Mizzou will make its first trip to Lexington, Kentucky, since 1971 and third trip overall. The Tigers last met the Wildcats in New Orleans on December 30, 1999, falling, 70-53, at the Sugar Bowl Classic. The last time the Tigers played in Lexington it was part of the 1971 Kentucky Invitational. Missouri fell 83-79 to No. 7 Kentucky and defeated California, 82-70, the following evening.



The remainder of Missouri's 2013 Southeastern Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.